After a promising start and subsequent decline that left U.S. stocks in negative territory for a considerable period on Monday, the market rebounded during afternoon trading, ultimately ending the session with mixed results.The Nasdaq outperformed its peers by closing at 16,828.67, gaining 93.65 points, or 0.56 percent. The S&P 500 inched up by 5.89 points, or 0.11 percent, finishing at 5,283.40, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 115.29 points, or 0.3 percent, settling at 38,571.03.A downward trend in U.S. manufacturing activity for May impacted market sentiment. According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), manufacturing activity contracted more than anticipated, with the index dipping to 48.7 from 49.2 in April. Economists had forecasted a slight increase to 49.6. Additionally, the report indicated a deceleration in price growth, as the prices index fell to 57.0 from 60.9 in April.Looking ahead, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on service sector activity for May this Wednesday. Expectations are that the services PMI will rise to 50.5 from 49.4 in April, with a reading above 50 signifying growth. Preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed an unexpected decrease in U.S. construction spending in April, with declines in both private and public sectors.Construction spending dipped by 0.1 percent to $2,099.0 billion from March’s revised estimate of $2,101.5 billion. Analysts had predicted a 0.2 percent increase following a similar decrease in March. The unexpected decline in the headline index was partly due to a quicker contraction in new orders, as the new orders index dropped to 45.4 in May from 49.1 in April.Conversely, the production index slightly fell to 50.2 in May from 51.3 in April, though a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Meanwhile, the employment index rose to 51.1 in May from 48.6 in April, suggesting a rebound in employment for the month.Several stocks in the financial and energy sectors experienced sharp declines. On the other hand, Nvidia shares surged nearly 5 percent following the announcement of their next-generation AI chips. Likewise, Autodesk climbed approximately 4.6 percent. Other notable gainers included Moderna, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Dollar Tree, Micron Technology, Starbucks, Biogen, and Meta Platforms, with gains ranging from 2 to 4 percent. Salesforce.com advanced by about 2.75 percent, while AstraZeneca, Warner Bros., Amazon, Merck, Boeing, and American Express posted moderate gains. Conversely, Sirius XM, Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMD, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Baker Hughes ended significantly lower.In international markets, Asian stocks rallied on Monday as softer U.S. inflation data renewed hopes for rate cuts. Additionally, a private survey revealed that China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years in May, driven by gains in production and new orders.European markets mostly closed higher on Monday, with investors buying stocks in anticipation of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) upcoming monetary policy announcement later in the week. Expectations are high that the ECB will implement its first interest rate cut of the cycle on Thursday.The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.32 percent. Germany’s DAX appreciated by 0.6 percent, while France’s CAC 40 edged up by 0.06 percent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100, however, ended slightly down by 0.15 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com