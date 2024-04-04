Thursday’s trading day displayed a strong start for stocks, however, they experienced a significant shift towards the end of the session. Major market indexes dropped sharply in the last two hours of trading, ending the day notably down.Towards the close, these averages continued to weaken, finishing the day significantly down. The Nasdaq fell 1.4 percent (or 228.38 points) landing at 16,049.08, while the S&P 500 fell by 1.2 percent (or 64.28 points) finishing at 5,147.21.The Dow, after an early surge of nearly 300 points, experienced a significant decline of 1.4 percent (or 530.16 points), resulting in closing at 38,596.98 for the fourth consecutive session.The decline in late-day trading was largely due to the continued rise of crude oil prices. This surge over the course of five consecutive sessions resulted in its highest level since October of last year. The May futures for crude oil climbed $1.16, finalizing at $86.59 per barrel. This increase raised concerns about inflated energy prices that may impede the Federal Reserve from reducing interest rates.In the early session, the trading of stocks saw positive responses to a report from the Labor Department demonstrating an unexpected rise in the first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending March 30th. These initial jobless claims rose to 221,000, an increase of 9,000 from the week prior.There were projections for jobless claims to rise slightly to 214,000 from 210,000. The actual increase to 221,000 marked the highest level since reaching 225,000 in late January.This increase generated some optimism regarding prospective interest rates, although a rate reduction in June remains uncertain. Current indicators from the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool suggest a 63.1 percent chance for a quarter point decrease in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in June, with a 29.4 percent chance for rates to remain untouched.Semiconductor stocks experienced a noteworthy decline, leading to a 3.0 percent drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) plummeted by 3.4 percent, following an early-day rise of 1.9 percent.Housing stocks also experienced notable weaknesses, as reflected by a 1.6 percent drop in the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Gold stocks experienced similar trends, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index falling by 1.6 percent. Computer hardware, brokerage, and healthcare stocks also experienced downward trends throughout the day.In overseas trading, Asia-Pacific region saw primarily positive trends, with the exception of closed markets in China and Hong Kong. The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan rose by 0.8 percent while South Korea’s Kospi spiked by 1.3 percent.European stocks largely experienced upward trends. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index by 0.2 percent. However, the French CAC 40 Index remained relatively unchanged. In the bond market, treasury yields fell by 4.6 basis points to 4.309 percent.Friday’s trade trends are expected to be primarily influenced by the monthly jobs report and its impact on interest rate forecasts. Current projections suggest an increase of 200,000 jobs in March following a 275,000-job surge in February. The unemployment rate is projected to remain steady at 3.9 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com