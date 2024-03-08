After an initially strong performance, stocks exhibited a notable downturn during Friday’s trading session. The major averages, including the tech-focused Nasdaq, experienced a significant pullback from their session highs.At present, the Nasdaq has fallen 169.53 points or 1.0 percent, landing at 16,103.85, while the S&P 500 is down 27.43 points or 0.5 percent at 5,129.93. The Dow, on the other hand, is displaying a more modest loss, slightly down by 8.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 38,783.34.The initial confidence on Wall Street can be attributed to the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report, which sparked increased optimism regarding the future of interest rates. February’s job growth significantly exceeded expectations, however, downward revisions for job growth in December and January were also reported.According to the Labor Department, a surge of 275,000 jobs occurred in non-farm payroll employment in February, significantly higher than the predicted growth of 200,000 jobs. Conversely, job growth for December and January fell to 290,000 and 229,000 jobs, respectively, accounting for a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs.The unemployment rate for February was announced as 3.9 percent, up from January’s 3.7 percent, contradicting expectations for consistent rates. These unexpected results, coupled with a decrease in the annual rate of wage growth, have fueled positive speculation about the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates as of June.However, overall buying interest remained somewhat restrained. The hesitation to continue investing in stocks can be tied to the anticipation of influential inflation data due to release the following week.The market downturn is likely a result of profit taking, especially after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit fresh record intraday highs. Tech leader Nvidia (NVDA) has contributed significantly to Wall Street’s pullback, sinking 5.3 percent after initially surging 5.1 percent to a record high.Furthermore, semiconductor stocks, which drove Thursday’s market highs, have faced increasing pressure. The ailing sector is embodied by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s substantial 3.3 percent drop. Retail stocks, as represented by the 1.3 percent loss posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index, also revealed noteworthy weakness.Progressive weakness was observed in computer hardware and airline stocks during the day. Conversely, commercial real estate stocks continue to demonstrate resilience.In terms of global trade, the majority of the Asia-Pacific region saw encouraging performance on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index increased by 0.2 percent, with China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. However, Europe experienced mixed results with Germany’s DAX Index and U.K’s FTSE 100 Index demonstrating a slight fall, whereas France’s CAC 40 Index edged upwards.In the bond market, treasuries have remained nearly unchanged after an initial period of strength. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has decreased by less than a basis point, coming in at 4.083 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com