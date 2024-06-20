After showing modest gains earlier in the session, stocks have come under pressure over the course of Thursday’s trading day. Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have retreated from their peak levels and entered negative territory.As of recent trading, the Nasdaq has dropped 206.82 points, or 1.2%, to 17,655.41, while the S&P 500 has declined by 26.77 points, or 0.5%, to 5,460.26. The Dow, on the other hand, remains in positive territory, currently up 184.55 points, or 0.5%, at 39,019.41.The initial strength on Wall Street was attributed to continued gains by shares of Nvidia (NVDA). However, the subsequent market downturn was also led by a significant pullback in Nvidia’s stock, which had surged by 3.8% earlier in the trading day but is now down 4.2%.Earlier this week, Nvidia experienced a 3.5% increase during Tuesday’s trading, surpassing Microsoft (MSFT) to become the world’s most valuable public company.The broader market decline is also partly due to profit-taking after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, with the S&P 500 briefly climbing above 5,500 points for the first time.Traders are also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report that showed a slight decrease in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 15. Initial jobless claims fell to 238,000, a drop of 5,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 243,000. Economists had expected claims to fall to 235,000 from the initially reported 242,000 for the prior week. The revised number for the previous week marked the highest level since August 12, 2003, when claims reached 248,000.Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics, commented, “Initial claims fell less than anticipated, suggesting a moderation in nonfarm payroll growth in June. The risk of insufficient labor demand to prevent rising unemployment could support potential interest rate cuts, as labor market imbalances are unlikely to significantly impact future inflation.”Additionally, the Commerce Department released a report indicating a significant drop in new residential construction in May. Housing starts plunged by 5.5% to an annual rate of 1.277 million, following a 4.1% increase to a revised rate of 1.352 million in April. Economists had projected housing starts to rise by 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.370 million. Building permits also declined by 3.8% to an annual rate of 1.386 million in May, following a 3.0% drop to 1.440 million in April. Building permits were expected to increase by 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.450 million.### Sector NewsSemiconductor stocks have seen significant declines, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling by 2.9%, driven mainly by Nvidia’s downturn. There is also notable weakness in computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.4% loss in the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. Housing and networking stocks have likewise moved lower, whereas gold and oil stocks are posting strong gains amid rising commodity prices.### Other MarketsIn overseas trading, stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region exhibited mixed performances. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index increased by 0.2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.4%. European markets performed notably better, with the French CAC 40 Index rising by 1.3%, the German DAX Index increasing by 1.0%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advancing by 0.8%.In the bond market, treasuries have moved back down following Tuesday’s rebound. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note has risen by 3.9 basis points to 4.256%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com