On Tuesday, stocks showed a lack of clear direction at the start of the session and continued to exhibit tepid performance through afternoon trading. The major indices have been oscillating around the unchanged mark, extending the choppy trading pattern seen on Monday.As of now, the major indices are showing slight variations. The Dow has dipped 40.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 39,390.85, while the S&P 500 has inched up by 1.32 points, less than a tenth of a percent, to 5,222.74. The Nasdaq has climbed 44.32 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,432.56.The uneven trading on Wall Street follows the release of a report from the Labor Department that revealed producer prices in the U.S. rose more than anticipated for April. The producer price index for final demand increased by 0.5 percent following a revised 0.1 percent decline in March.Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise in producer prices, compared to the initially reported 0.2 percent uptick for the previous month. The annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.2 percent in April from a revised 1.8 percent in March, which was in line with expectations for a slight increase from the previously reported 2.1 percent.Initially, the report added to uncertainties about the future of interest rates. However, some economists highlighted the downward revisions to March data as a positive sign. "With the revision, the PPI rise was as expected. The 2.2% year-over-year increase in PPI aligned with expectations," noted Chris Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial. "Nevertheless, there are underlying pressures in the Core PPI."Market participants also monitored comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the annual meeting of the Foreign Bankers' Association. Powell emphasized the need for the central bank to "be patient and let restrictive policy do its work," citing a lack of further progress on inflation during the first quarter.Powell also expressed that his confidence in inflation slowing towards the 2 percent target has diminished, though he reiterated that he does not anticipate the next move to be a rate hike.### Sector NewsThe majority of sectors demonstrated only modest movements. However, networking stocks showed notable strength in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index surging by 2.4 percent, reaching its best intraday level in a month.Computer hardware stocks also showed significant gains, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.9 percent. Airline stocks continued to perform strongly, lifting the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 1.6 percent, while oil producer stocks declined in line with crude oil prices.### Other MarketsIn overseas trading, markets in the Asia-Pacific region turned in mixed results on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.2 percent.European markets also ended the day with narrow fluctuations. The German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both ticked up by 0.2 percent.In the bond market, treasuries moved modestly higher throughout the session after initial weakness. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, decreased by 2.2 basis points to 4.459 percent.