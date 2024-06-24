U.S. stocks concluded Monday’s session with mixed results as investors remained cautious ahead of pivotal economic data set to be released later in the week, including a significant report on personal income and spending.Among the key indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to a fifth consecutive session, climbing 260.88 points, or 0.67%, to close at 39,411.21. Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 192.54 points, or 1.09%, ending the session at 17,496.82. The S&P 500 also experienced a decline, losing 16.75 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 5,447.87.Numerous companies, such as Nike, Micron Technology, Carnival, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, are poised to release their quarterly earnings this week. Additionally, Friday will see the Commerce Department publish its report on personal income and spending for May, which includes inflation metrics closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.This report, anticipated to indicate a slight deceleration in annual consumer price growth, could substantially influence expectations regarding future interest rate adjustments.Other economic reports set to capture attention in the coming days include new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, and pending home sales data.Investors are equally focused on the upcoming presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Shares of Nvidia Corporation dropped 6.7%, continuing their decline due to profit-taking. Dell Technologies and Qualcomm also ended the day lower by over 5% each.Amazon, Broadcom, Oracle Corporation, Home Depot, Netflix, Adobe, Salesforce Inc., and Intel saw losses ranging from 1% to 3%.On the upside, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Exxon Mobil, UnitedHealth Group, Merck, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Verizon, IBM, Pfizer, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Boeing recorded gains between 1% and 4%.In international markets, Asian stocks fell on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clues on interest rate trajectories.European stocks, however, closed on a positive note, influenced by falling bond yields and corporate news, as investors looked forward to new economic data, the U.S. Presidential debate, and upcoming snap parliamentary elections in France.In the commodities markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures rose by $0.90, or approximately 1.1%, to $81.63 per barrel. Gold futures for June increased by $13.60, or around 0.6%, to $2,330.00 an ounce.In currency trading, the dollar index dropped to 105.37 before slightly recovering to 105.48, still down by 0.3% from the previous close. The dollar weakened against the Euro, reaching 1.0736, and declined marginally against the Japanese yen, standing at 159.61 yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com