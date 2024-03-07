Following a rebound, the stock market continues to showcase strength in trading this Thursday. The S&P 500, for instance, has successfully recuperated from its significant pullback at the beginning of the week, even reaching a new record intraday high.In detail, major statistical averages indicate that trading is slightly below their peak. The Nasdaq has risen by 180.21 points or 1.1%, standing at 16,211.75, while the Dow and S&P 500 gained 205.91 points (0.5%) and 45.44 points (0.9%) rising to 38,866.96 and 5,150.20 respectively.This progress on Wall Street stems from renewed optimism concerning interest rates, encouraging traders to engage with the markets again after the setbacks experienced on Monday and Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, hinted to Congress members that the Fed may likely commence cutting interest rates later this year. Despite a call for “greater confidence” in inflation reduction, traders retain the hope that rate cuts will begin in June.Fueling the interest rates optimism is the European Central Bank’s decision to maintain its rates, despite simultaneously reducing its annual inflation prediction.In the industry sector, semiconductor stocks are making impressive strides. An encouraging 2.7 percent surge was recorded for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, setting a new intraday high. Nvidia (NVDA) stocks rose by 3.4 percent after Mizuho Securities increased its price target to $1,000 per share. Simultaneously, Micron (MU) grew by 3.4 percent as Stifel upgraded their rating on the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.Furthermore, petroleum service stocks are also performing well, despite a decrease in the price of crude oil. Meanwhile, housing, gold, and transportation stocks are showing notable strength, whereas networking stocks are struggling.The U.S. Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims showed no change from a previous level which had been adjusted upward for the week ended March 2nd. The lack of movement in jobless claims aligns with economist’s expectations.Conversely, the U.S. trade deficit widened in January, as per a report by the Commerce Department. This is a consequence of an increase in the value of imports. The deficit jumped from $64.2 billion in December to $67.4 billion in January.Internationally, performance varied across the Asia-Pacific stock markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index saw declines by 1.2% and 1.3% respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index demonstrated a 0.4 percent improvement. All primary European markets have displayed growth, with France’s CAC 40 Index rising by 0.5%, Germany’s DAX Index by 0.4%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index by 0.2%.In the bond market, treasuries have mostly declined after an early strong performance. This resulted in a 1.2 basis point increase in the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, to 4.116 percent, after hitting a low of 4.054 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com