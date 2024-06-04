On Tuesday, stock markets experienced volatility throughout the trading session but ultimately closed with modest gains. All major indices finished the day positive, a contrast to the mixed performance observed on Monday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 140.26 points, or 0.4%, closing at 38,711.29. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.38 points, or 0.2%, ending at 16,857.05, while the S&P 500 inched up by 7.94 points, or 0.2%, closing at 5,291.34.These gains occurred amid a significant decrease in treasury yields, continuing a sharp pullback from previous sessions. The benchmark ten-year note saw its yield decline for the fourth straight session, further retreating from a nearly one-month high reached last Wednesday.The uptick in treasuries was attributed to signs of labor market weakness, highlighted by a Labor Department report indicating a slight drop in U.S. job openings for April. Specifically, job openings fell to 8.059 million in April from a revised 8.355 million in March, missing economists’ expectations of 8.340 million.Bond traders seem hopeful that this labor market softness will prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in the near future. Attention now turns to the Labor Department’s forthcoming monthly jobs report, due on Friday, which might heavily influence economic and interest rate projections. Analysts expect an increase of 190,000 jobs in May, following a gain of 175,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate presumed to remain steady at 3.9%.### Sector PerformanceDespite modest overall market gains, gold stocks plunged, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.2%, correlating with a significant drop in gold prices. Steel stocks also showed considerable weakness, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index declining by 3.3%.Energy stocks faced substantial pressure as crude oil prices continued to slide following OPEC+’s announcement to boost production starting October. Housing, financial, and networking stocks also saw notable declines, whereas telecom, pharmaceutical, and commercial real estate stocks exhibited some strength.### International MarketsTuesday’s trading in the Asia-Pacific region resulted in mixed outcomes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4%.European markets, however, collectively moved downward. The German DAX Index decreased by 1.1%, the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.8%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4%.In the bond market, treasuries continued their strong upward momentum from recent sessions, with the ten-year note yield dropping 6.6 basis points to a one-month low of 4.336%.### Looking AheadWednesday’s trading may be influenced by new reports on private sector employment and service sector activity for May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com