After an initial surge, stock values fell throughout Monday, with the primary indexes displaying varied performance. While the tech-concentrated Nasdaq fell into the red, down 6.21 points or under 0.1% at 16,168.89, the S&P 500 and the Dow exhibited resilience with an increase of 0.2% (8.81 points) and 0.3% (102.30 points) respectively.The early surge on Wall Street can be partly attributed to promising earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, causing its value to rise by 3.5%. The financial firm exceeded analysts' expectations with their Q1 earnings, thanks to revenues surpassing forecasts.Investors also reacted favorably to a report from the Commerce Department indicating U.S. retail sales exceeded expectations in March. The department reported a 0.7% rise in retail sales, in addition to an upwardly adjusted 0.9% increase in February. The expectation was a modest increase of 0.3% in March compared to the 0.6% originally reported for February.However, when excluding figures from vehicle and parts merchants, retail sales showed a substantial 1.1% increase, outpacing the expected rise of 0.4%. The positive retail data caused treasury yields to spike, which may have helped cool investor enthusiasm throughout the day.The sustained growth in retail sales indicates the resilience of the consumer sector, according to Nationwide's Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic. However, Bostjancic also warned that persistent consumer spending and inflation could slow the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, possibly till next year.The day's trading saw modest moves in most primary sectors, contributing to the overall static market performance. An exception was gold stocks, which fell notably as gold prices dropped slightly.In international markets, most Asia-Pacific stock markets trended lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both losing 0.7%. However, China's Shanghai Composite Index defied the trend and rose by 1.3%. European markets displayed a mixed performance, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index down by 0.3%, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5% and 0.7% respectively.In the bond market, treasury yields showed significant growth, with the key ten-year note yield augmenting by 13.1 basis points to reach 4.630%.