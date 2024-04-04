Stocks made a significant upwards shift at the start of Thursday’s trading, though they have since receded slightly. Nonetheless, the major averages remain in the green.At the moment, the Dow Jones has increased by 48.04 points, or 0.1 percent, reaching 39,175.18 after an initial surge of nearly 300 points. The Nasdaq has gained 125.54 points or 0.8 percent, standing at 16,402.99, and the S&P 500 has risen 23.10 points or 0.4 percent to 5,234.59.The early surge was prompted by a report from the Labor Department showing that the number of first-time U.S. unemployment claims for the week ending March 30th was higher than anticipated. According to the report, initial jobless claims rose to 221,000, a 9,000 increase from the previous week’s revised figure of 212,000.Economists had projected a muted rise to 214,000 claims from the initially reported 210,000 for the preceding week. This somewhat unexpected growth brought jobless claims to their highest point since January 27th, when they hit 225,000.The spike in jobless claims has generated some optimism about future interest rates. However, it remains unclear if a rate cut will occur in June. The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool predicts a 58.3 percent chance the Federal Reserve will reduce rates by a quarter point in June, and a 39.2 percent chance rates will stay the same.Interest in buying appears to be dwindling as the day proceeds, with traders hesitant to take substantial risks before the Labor Department’s monthly employment report on Friday. Economists predict an increase of 200,000 jobs in March, following a 275,000 job surge in February, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.9 percent.Sector news indicates significant strength in airline stocks in afternoon trading, as shown by the 2.2 percent increase in the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Software stocks also showcased significant strength, as evidenced by the 1.2 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. Computer hardware and banking stocks also displayed some strength, though purchasing interest has slightly receded.In international trading, the majority of the Asia-Pacific stock markets witnessed a rise on Thursday, with the markets in China and Hong Kong closed for a holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index increased by 0.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi grew by 1.3 percent.A similar trend was observed in Europe, with most stocks recording gains. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index increased by 0.2 percent. However, the French CAC 40 Index stayed virtually unchanged.In the bond market, treasury yields were close to unaltered after an initial surge. Consequently, the benchmark ten-year note yield, which is inversely related to its price, remained at 4.355 percent after initially dropping to 4.315 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com