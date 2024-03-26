The stock market showed moderate momentum early in Tuesday’s session, though it fell back slightly as the day progressed. It maintained a mild overall strength, with the Dow up by 72.09 points, the Nasdaq increasing by 41.30 points, and the S&P 500 rising by 9.33 points.The initial surge in Wall Street was partly fueled by optimism concerning the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy announcement. Despite holding interest rates steady, officials projected three rate cuts this year. Post-announcement, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool recorded a 63.7 percent chance of a 25-basis point cut in June.Following this, major averages reached record levels, sparking subsequent profit taking in two trading sessions. Despite this, traders appeared more fearful of missing potential gains than market oversaturation.As for the American economy, a Commerce Department report showed a significant increase in new orders for U.S.-manufactured durable goods in February. The increase was 1.4 percent, recovering from a 6.9 percent plunge in January. The transport equipment orders were particularly notable, ballooning by 3.3 percent in February from an 18.3 percent downturn in January.In other economic news, the Conference Board’s report indicated a slight decline in U.S. consumer confidence in March.In terms of sectors, computer hardware stocks demonstrated considerable strength, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.8 percent. Data storage company Seagate Technology notably contributed to the rise, with its stock soaring by 9.1 percent following an upgrade by Morgan Stanley. Conversely, utilities stocks regressed slightly throughout the session.Internationally, Asian markets demonstrated mixed results on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropping slightly, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index profited. European markets, on the other hand, experienced growth across the board. The bond market lacked direction throughout the session, with the benchmark ten-year note yield decreasing by less than a basis point to 4.244 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com