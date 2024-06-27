Stocks showed a muted performance on Thursday, oscillating between gains and losses after two days of upward momentum. Major indices exhibited slight fluctuations around the neutral mark throughout the trading session.As it stands, the key indices are varied but narrowly mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 46.38 points, or 0.1%, reaching 39,174.18. Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite is down by 10.85 points, or 0.1%, at 17,794.30, and the S&P 500 has decreased by 5.77 points, or 0.1%, at 5,472.13.The indecisive trading behavior can be attributed to investors’ hesitation to make significant moves ahead of crucial inflation data set to be released on Friday by the Commerce Department. This report will feature personal income and spending figures for May, including inflation metrics favored by the Federal Reserve.Expectations are that the data will reveal a slight reduction in the annual rate of consumer price growth, a factor that could substantially influence future interest rate predictions.On the economic front in the U.S., the Labor Department’s latest data showed that initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than anticipated in the week ending June 22nd.The report indicated that first-time jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the prior week’s revised figure of 239,000. Economists had projected a decline to only 236,000 from the originally reported 238,000 for the preceding week.Simultaneously, a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showed a slight increase in new orders for manufactured durable goods in May. Durable goods orders inched up by 0.1% in May, following a revised 0.2% rise in April. Economists had predicted a 0.1% decline, compared to the previously reported 0.6% increase for April.Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders decreased by 0.1% in May, after a 0.4% increase in April. Analysts had expected a 0.2% rise in ex-transportation orders.### Sector NewsMost major sectors exhibited modest movements, contributing to the day’s overall lackluster market performance. However, gold stocks experienced a notable uptick, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index advancing by 1.6%, bolstered by an increase in gold prices.Networking and software stocks also showed significant strength. In contrast, shares of Micron Technology (MU) plummeted by 6.7%, dragging down the semiconductor sector. Despite reporting better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, Micron’s forward guidance dampened investor sentiment.### Other MarketsIn overseas markets, the Asia-Pacific region mostly saw declines on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped sharply by 2.1%.European markets had mixed results for the day. The German DAX Index rose by 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100 Index and France’s CAC 40 Index declined by 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.In the bond market, treasuries witnessed an uptick following Wednesday’s weakness. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note decreased by 2.8 basis points to 4.288%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com