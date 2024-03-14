Following a period of underwhelming performance, the stock market continues to demonstrate inconsistency during Thursday’s trading. The primary averages fluctuate without a defined pattern throughout the day.Currently, there is a mixed presentation from the main market averages. The Nasdaq has risen by 9.94 points, or 0.1 percent, standing at 16,187.71. The Dow, on the other hand, has fallen by 61.97 points or 0.2 percent, now positioned at 38,981.35. The S&P 500 is also down by 9.14 points or 0.2 percent, settling at 5,156.17.Uncertainty springs from Wall Street as traders analyze a collection of vital U.S. economic data, provoking some doubt about the future of interest rates.February saw an unexpected increase in producer prices, according to a report by the Labour Department. This deviates from the less than expected rebound in retail sales reported by the Commerce Department for the same month.According to The Labour Department, the producer price index for final demand in February rose by 0.6 percent, compared to the 0.3 percent growth in January. This superseded economists’ projection of another 0.3 percent increase. Moreover, annual producer price growth saw an acceleration from a revised 1.0 percent in January to 1.6 percent in February.Retail sales, as per the Commerce Department’s report, revived in February. However, this growth fell under economists’ predictions. Retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in February following a revised downturn of 1.1 percent in January.Looking at sector News, housing stocks have seen a significant regression, causing a 2.4 percent decline in the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Interest rate-sensitive sectors such as telecom and commercial real estate also experienced stress, signified by a decrease of 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent in the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index, respectively.Overseas, Asian-Pacific stock markets also demonstrated a mixed performance on Thursday. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.Regarding Europe, major markets also exhibited variabilities. In contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in France’s CAC 40 Index, Germany’s DAX Index and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.In the bond market, treasuries have fallen drastically in response to the producer price inflation data. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which exhibits inverse behavior to its price, rose by 9.6 basis points, indicated by its current position at 4.288 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com