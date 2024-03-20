Stock market activity on Wednesday is fluctuating, with traders staying cautious in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming announcement. The major stock averages are fluctuating across the board with no clear direction.At the moment, the major averages are mixed, with the Nasdaq down 5.64 points or under a tenth of a percent at 16,161.15, the S&P 500 up 1.35 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 5,179.86, and the Dow rising 33.05 points or 0.1 percent to 39,143.81.Wall Street’s shaky trading is due to traders’ unwillingness to take significant steps before the Fed’s much-anticipated monetary policy announcement. While it’s widely believed the Fed will keep interest rates steady, the accompanying statement and economic forecasts may provide insights on rate future prospects.According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there’s a 99.0% likelihood that the Fed will maintain today’s interest rates and a 94.1% chance they will remain the same in May. The June outlook is more varied, with the tool suggesting a 60.2% chance of a quarter-point rate reduction and a 36.1% chance of a prolonged pause.In individual stock news, Riot Platforms’ shares have dramatically risen following JPMorgan’s upgrade of the bitcoin mining company’s stock rating from Neutral to Overweight. Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that its board had approved a 50-for-one split of its common stock, resulting in a significant surge in its price.On the other hand, Signet Jewelers’ shares dipped after the jewelry retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but disappointing revenue projections for the current quarter.In terms of sectors, most major sectors are only showing modest activity, leading to the broader markets’ mediocre performance. Airline, brokerage and gold stocks are gaining strength while biotechnology and oil service stocks are declining.In international markets, most Asia-Pacific region stocks rose on Wednesday, with the exception of Japan (closed for a holiday). China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.6% and South Korea’s Kospi jumped by 1.3%. In contrast, European markets have a varied performance, with France’s CAC 40 Index dropping by 0.6% while UK’s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both increased by 0.1%.In anticipation of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, bonds are making small gains. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely relates to its price, has dropped by 1.0 basis point to 4.287 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com