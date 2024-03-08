After a notable rebound in the past two sessions, the stock market may see further increases in early trading this Friday. The major index futures are indicating a slightly higher market opening, with the S&P 500 futures on the rise by 0.3 percent.The future metrics became positive following the release of February’s employment report by the Labor Department, which is a highly anticipated monthly event. While February’s job growth exceeded expectations significantly, the report also revealed considerable downward adjustments to job growth for the two preceding months.The Labor Department reported a surge in non-farm payroll employment with the addition of 275,000 jobs in February. This growth outperformed economists’ projections which had anticipated an increase of 200,000 jobs.However, the report indicated downward revisions to job growth for December and January, which stands at 290,000 and 229,000 jobs respectively. This represents a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs. Furthermore, the unemployment rate spiked from 3.7 percent in January to 3.9 percent in February, contrary to economists’ expectations for it to remain stable.These downward job growth revisions for the past two months coupled with an elevated unemployment rate might actually fuel recent optimism surrounding interest rates’ outlook. After an initial spike following the report’s release, Treasury yields have since dropped, continuing a recent downward trend.Continuing the upward trajectory from Wednesday’s session, the stock market saw significant gains in Thursday’s trading. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 recovered further from the significant dip at the beginning of the week, even setting new intraday record highs. The Nasdaq saw an uplift of 1.5 percent, or 241.83 points, finishing the day slightly below last Friday’s record closing high at 16,273.38. The S&P 500 accomplished a new record closing high, gaining 1.0 percent, or 52.60 points, to end at 5,157.36. The more focal Dow Jones gained modestly, increasing by 0.3 percent, or 130.30 points, closing at 38,791.35.In overseas trading, the majority of the Asia-Pacific region’s stock markets saw gains on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite climbed by 0.6 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi jumped by 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the major European markets are showing mixed results. While France’s CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX Index is barely altered, and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent.In commodity trading, crude oil futures are slightly down, at $0.19 to $78.74 a barrel, after falling $0.20 to $78.93 a barrel on Thursday. Yet, after a $7 increase to $2,165.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are soaring, up by $21.10 to $2,186.30 an ounce.On the currency spectrum, the US dollar is trading at 146.68 yen, down from 148.05 yen at the close of trading in New York the previous day. In comparison to the euro, the dollar is valued lower at $1.0968 from yesterday’s $1.0948.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com