Following a relatively unchanged trading session on Tuesday, stocks are expected to open mostly higher in early trading on Wednesday. Futures tied to the major indices indicate a positive start on Wall Street, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.Technology stocks are anticipated to drive the early gains. This comes after Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported a significant surge in its second-quarter sales, exceeding expectations. The company's shares, which provide chips for AI leaders like Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), have risen by 2.6 percent in pre-market trading.Despite this, overall trading may remain somewhat subdued as investors eagerly await the release of key consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Economists predict the annual rate of consumer price growth will decline to 3.1 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May, with core consumer price growth expected to stay steady at 3.4 percent.During his congressional testimony on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a stream of favorable economic data could enhance the central bank's confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2 percent target, potentially leading to an interest rate cut.Tuesday's session saw stocks wavering, with the major averages fluctuating across the unchanged line before ending the day marginally mixed. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 managed to close at new record highs despite the choppy trading. The Dow Jones dipped 52.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 39,291.97. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rose by 25.55 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,429.29, and the S&P 500 edged up 4.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,576.98.Overseas, the Asia-Pacific markets had a mixed day of trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.7 percent.In Europe, major markets are trending higher. The French CAC 40 Index, German DAX Index, and U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are each up by 0.6 percent.In commodities, crude oil futures have inched up by $0.06 to $81.47 a barrel, following a $0.92 decline to $81.41 a barrel on Tuesday. Gold is trading at $1,286.70 an ounce, an increase of $18.80 from the previous session's close of $2,367.90, after climbing $4.40 on Tuesday.On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 161.45 yen, compared to 161.33 yen at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0823, up from $1.0813 yesterday.