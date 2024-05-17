Following a modest pullback in the previous session, stocks might show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures suggest a roughly flat open, with S&P 500 futures edging up by just 0.1 percent.Traders remain hesitant to make significant moves as they digest the recent market strength, which pushed major averages to new record intraday highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 40,000 for the first time on Thursday before settling slightly lower by the day’s end.While recent economic data has fueled optimism about a potential interest rate cut in the coming months, comments from Federal Reserve officials have somewhat tempered that enthusiasm.Following a barrage of U.S. economic data over the past two days, today’s economic calendar is relatively quiet. However, the Conference Board’s report on leading economic indicators for April might still draw some attention. The leading economic index is anticipated to dip by 0.3 percent in April, consistent with the decline seen in March.Stocks advanced early in the session on Thursday but fluctuated throughout the day before closing modestly lower. This movement partially offset the strong gains from the two previous sessions. The Dow reached above the 40,000 mark during morning trading before finishing down by 38.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 39,869.38. Similarly, the S&P 500 fell 11.05 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,297.10, and the Nasdaq dropped 44.07 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,698.32.In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region delivered a mixed performance on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index declined 0.3 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.9 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.0 percent.Conversely, major European markets experienced a downward trend. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.5 percent, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, and Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 0.3 percent.In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising by $0.22 to $79.45 a barrel, following a $0.60 increase to $79.23 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, gold futures are inching up $7.20 to $2,393.70 an ounce, recovering from a $9.40 drop to $2,385.50 an ounce in the previous session.On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 155.80 yen, up from 155.39 yen in New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0840, compared to $1.0867 the previous day.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com