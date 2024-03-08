The stock market saw a significant upward drift in trading on Friday, continuing the solid growth witnessed over the past two sessions. This persistent gain allowed both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to hit new record intraday highs.Although the major averages have somewhat retreated from their zenith in the recent trade, they still maintain a net positive position for the day. At this point, the Nasdaq has ascended by 116.87 points or 0.7 percent to 16,390.25, the S&P 500 has increased by 21.50 points or 0.4 percent to 5,178.86, and the narrower Dow has risen by a slight 48.29 points or 0.1 percent to 38,839.64.The sustained vigor on Wall Street aligns with the positive investor disposition sparked by the Labor Department’s keenly followed monthly jobs report, indicating a promising outlook for interest rates. The February job growth exceeded expectations, despite noteworthy downward revisions to the job growth figures of the previous two months.The data reveals that non-farm payroll employment boosted by 275,000 jobs in February, surpassing economists’ projections of a 200,000 jump. Conversely, job growth figures for December and January were adjusted downward to 290,000 and 229,000 jobs respectively, summing to a net downward revision of 167,000 jobs.As per the Labor Department, the unemployment rate inched upwards to 3.9 percent in February from January’s 3.7 percent. Predictions for the unemployment rate had been steady. The combination of downward revisions, an unexpected surge in unemployment rates, along with a slowdown in the annual wage growth rate, is fueling optimism for a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction in June.Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial, accentuated the market’s heightened sensitivity towards changes to the Federal Reserve rate and stated that the current scenario could pave the way towards a rate cut in June.Traders, nonetheless, are showing some reluctance to make bold moves prior to the announcement of crucial inflation data due next week, which might significantly affect the future rate outlook.Broader market trends show modest movements across most significant sectors. Brokerage stocks however are seeing a notable surge, resulting in the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index hitting a record intraday high with a 1.1 percent leap. Other sectors that have seen a boost include biotechnology, computer hardware and notably interest-rate sensitive commercial real estate stocks.Asia-Pacific regional stock markets also noted general upward trends during Friday’s trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced by 0.6 percent and South Korea’s Kospi jumped by 1.2 percent.On the other hand, European markets displayed a mixed performance; France’s CAC 40 Index climbed 0.2 percent, while Germany’s DAX Index dipped 0.1 percent and UK’s FTSE 100 Index saw a 0.5 percent fall.In bond market news, treasury values retreated to near-flat lines after an early peak. Consequently, the benchmark ten-year note yield, which inversely relates to its price, declined by less than a basis point at 4.085 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com