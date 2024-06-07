Stocks initially dipped at the opening bell on Friday but have shown a significant recovery as the trading session progressed. The major indices have rebounded from their session lows and entered into positive territory.As of the latest figures, the major indices are displaying moderate gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 141.53 points, or 0.4%, at 39,027.70. The Nasdaq Composite has increased by 13.01 points, or 0.1%, to 17,186.13, and the S&P 500 has risen by 11.88 points, or 0.2%, to 5,364.84.The initial decline on Wall Street was prompted by a Labor Department report indicating significantly stronger-than-anticipated job growth in April, which tempered recent optimism about future interest rate adjustments.However, selling pressure abated shortly after trading commenced. The report also alleviated some recent concerns regarding the strength of the economy. The Labor Department revealed that non-farm payroll employment surged by 272,000 jobs in May, following a downwardly revised increase of 165,000 jobs in April.Economists had predicted job growth of around 185,000, compared to the initially reported addition of 175,000 jobs for the previous month. The report also highlighted an acceleration in the annual growth rate of average hourly earnings to 4.1% in May from 4.0% in April.In contrast, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.0% in May from 3.9% in April, contrary to expectations that it would remain unchanged. This unexpected rise marks the highest unemployment rate since January 2022.In response to the data, Treasury yields surged, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note recovering well from its lowest levels in over two months.”This report places more emphasis on next week’s release of the CPI report, which could move markets in either direction and similarly modify the Fed’s stance regarding future policy,” said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.### Sector UpdateDespite the overall gains in the major averages, gold stocks have plummeted, resulting in a 4.9% dive in the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. This decline is driven by a significant drop in gold prices, with gold for August delivery plunging $53.30 to $2,337.60 per ounce.Housing stocks have also experienced a notable downturn, pulling the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 1.5% to its lowest intraday level in a month. Additionally, telecom, steel, and commercial real estate stocks are showing notable weakness, while banking and pharmaceutical stocks are exhibiting some strength.### Other MarketsIn international trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region had a mixed performance on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.6%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1%, and South Korea’s Kospi jumped by 1.2%.Conversely, major European markets have all trended downward for the day. Germany’s DAX Index is down by 0.4%, France’s CAC 40 Index has declined by 0.3%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2%.In the bond market, treasuries have fallen sharply in response to the stronger-than-expected monthly jobs data. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, increased by 14.7 basis points to 4.428%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com