After showing uncertainty in initial trading, the stock market moved steadily upward on Thursday. Early-day mixed performance was replaced with increments in all major averages, led predominantly by the tech-inclusive Nasdaq.Recently, major averages hit new session peaks. The Nasdaq increased by 215.54 points or 1.3 percent, reaching 16,385.90. The rise of the S&P 500 was 34.07 points or 0.7 percent, leading to a level of 5,194.71, while the Dow rose by 31.33 points or 0.1 percent to 38,492.84.The upward shift corresponded with the announcement of the Treasury Department’s auction results for $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, revealing an average market demand for these financial instruments.However, Treasury yields stepped back to neutral following these auction results as the benchmark ten-year note’s yield declined after peaking near 4.60 percent.The market’s upward trajectory may also be influenced by bargain hunting investors, especially given the Dow’s rebound from the two-month intraday low. Trading earlier in the day reflected indecision as investors evaluated producer price inflation data against the hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation figures from the previous day.The Labor Department reported a moderate uptick in producer prices, in line with March’s economic forecasts. March’s 0.2 percent increment followed February’s 0.6 percent climb, matching expectations. Moreover, producer price growth rates accelerated to 2.1 percent in March from 1.6 percent in February, marking the fastest growth since April the prior year.However, Wednesday’s report confirmed consumer prices increased slightly more than anticipated in March, with the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerating to 3.5 percent in March, over February’s 3.2 percent.Turning to sector news, semiconductor stocks have performed well, causing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index to rise by 1.6 percent. Additionally, computer hardware stocks have shown remarkable progress with a 1.2 percent gain reflected in the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.The housing industry also bounced back after Wednesday’s significant decline. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index gained 1.0 percent following its lowest closing level in over a month. Gold, transportation, retail, and energy stocks also observed an uptick, despite lower crude oil prices.In the international context, Asia-Pacific stock markets displayed a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.2 percent. European markets fared worse, with Germany’s DAX Index, the UK’s FTSE 100 Index, and France’s CAC 40 Index, all down by 1.3, 0.9 and 0.8 percent respectively.Lastly, in the bond market, treasuries pulled back from early highs, reaching negative territory, which saw the yields on the benchmark ten-year note rise by 2.0 basis points to 4.580 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com