During trading on Thursday, stocks experienced an overall rise, with the major stock indices all heading uphill from a narrowly mixed close in the previous session. Following a three-day dip, the Dow made a positive comeback.Currently, while not at their peak, the major indices remain strongly in the green. The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow have risen by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.5 percent, respectively.The buoyancy on Wall Street is credited to the recently published Labor Department report, which disclosed that first-time U.S. unemployment benefit claims for the week ending March 30th exceeded their forecast. The initial jobless claims rose to 221,000, an increase of 9,000 from the revised figure of 212,000 from the preceding week. This claimed increase was greater than predicted, thereby contributing towards a favorable outlook for interest rates.Regardless, the possibility of a rate cut in June remains ambiguous. Current predictions by CME Group’s FedWatch Tool anticipate a 55.5 percent likelihood of the Federal Reserve enforcing a quarter-point rate cut in June, while a 40.7 percent chance remains for unchanged rates.In sector news, significant upward movements were observed in the airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index rising by 2.2 percent. Similar movements were noted in interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate stocks, interpreted from the 1.2 percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index. The NYSE Arca Networking Index witnessed a 1.2 percent rise, reflecting strength in networking stocks. Banking, computer hardware, and software sectors also exhibited significant upward trends in line with the majority of other prominent sectors.In the international scene, most stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region experienced an upward trend on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 0.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi soared by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, markets in China and Hong Kong remained closed for a holiday. Major European markets, including those in the UK, Germany, and France, also recorded spikes.In the bond market, treasury bonds displayed a slight increase, causing the yield on the benchmark ten-year note to decrease by 1.6 basis points to land on 4.339 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com