Reflecting the positive sentiment towards the latest inflation data, stocks largely advanced during Friday's trading session. The major indices saw significant upward movement, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record intraday highs.Though the major averages have retreated from their session highs, they continue to show strong gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 223.48 points, or 0.6%, at 39,387.54; the Nasdaq Composite has increased by 79.94 points, or 0.5%, at 17,938.62; and the S&P 500 is up by 25.60 points, or 0.5%, at 5,508.47.The bullish trend on Wall Street is attributed to the Commerce Department's report indicating that consumer price inflation metrics for May met economists' expectations. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index remained flat in May, following a 0.3% increase in April, meeting analyst predictions.The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up by 0.1% in May after a revised 0.3% increase in April. Economists had forecasted a 0.1% rise in the core index, compared to the 0.2% initial estimate for April.The Commerce Department also reported that the annual growth rates for both the PCE price index and the core PCE price index slowed to 2.6% and 2.8%, respectively, from the previous 2.7% and 2.9%. These slowdowns were in line with market expectations.The deceleration in annual consumer price growth has fueled optimism about future interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials indicating a need for more consistent evidence of cooling inflation before considering rate cuts."Unchanged May PCE inflation puts a September rate cut very much on the table, confirming expectations created by CPI and PPI reports two weeks ago," commented FHN Financial Chief Economist Chris Low. "Continued low inflation in the coming months is necessary, but every journey begins with a step in the right direction."Additional positive momentum in stocks followed the University of Michigan's report showing a dip in consumers' year-ahead inflation expectations to 3.0% in June from 3.3% in May. Long-term inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0% for the third consecutive month and have shown remarkable stability over the last three years.### Sector HighlightsNoteworthy gains were observed among networking stocks, propelling the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 2.4%. Renewed optimism about the interest rate outlook also boosted banking stocks, with the KBW Bank Index climbing 2.4%. Semiconductor stocks displayed notable strength as well, reflected by a 2.0% rise in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.Other sectors such as steel, transportation, and housing also demonstrated robust performance, contributing to the overall market gains.### Performance in Other MarketsIn Asian markets, trading largely reflected an upward trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.6%, and China's Shanghai Composite Index saw a 0.7% increase.Conversely, European markets showed mixed results. While France's CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2%, and Germany's DAX Index gained 0.5%.In the bond market, treasuries have edged lower after initial gains. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has risen by 2.4 basis points to 4.312%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company