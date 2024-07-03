Stocks continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, following a positive trend that began earlier in the week. This momentum pushed both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new record closing highs during a shortened trading session.The Nasdaq surged 159.54 points, or 0.9%, to close at 18,188.30, and the S&P 500 increased by 28.01 points, or 0.5%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly dipped by 23.85 points, or 0.1%, ending the session at 39,308.00.The bullish sentiment on Wall Street was partly fueled by optimism regarding interest rates following some weaker-than-anticipated economic data.The Institute for Supply Management released a report indicating an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity in June. The services PMI fell to 48.8 in June from 53.8 in May, with any reading below 50 signaling contraction. Economists had forecasted the index to slightly drop to 52.5.On the inflation front, the prices index dipped to 56.3 in June from 58.1 in May, indicating a modest deceleration in price growth.Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank, remarked, “The Fed will be glad to see cooler inflation from the ISM Services PMI, but they may be concerned about the economy losing some momentum. Nonetheless, controlling inflation remains the Fed’s top priority.”Adams added, “Given the current data, it’s unlikely the Fed will lower rates in July. However, the probability of a rate cut in September is higher in light of June’s weak ISM PMIs and the rising jobless claims.”The Labor Department’s separate report showed a modest rise in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ending June 29th. Initial jobless claims increased to 238,000, up by 4,000 from the revised level of 234,000 in the previous week. Economists had predicted claims would rise to 235,000 from the initially reported 233,000.Additionally, payroll processor ADP reported that private sector employment in June increased slightly less than expected. The private sector added 150,000 jobs in June, following an upwardly revised increase of 157,000 jobs in May. Economists had anticipated a growth of 160,000 jobs compared to 152,000 as initially reported in May.Though trading activity was somewhat muted due to the early market close and the forthcoming Independence Day holiday, some sectors experienced notable movements.Sector News Gold stocks saw significant gains, spiking 3.6% as indicated by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index, driven by a notable rise in gold prices.Semiconductor stocks also demonstrated considerable strength, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 1.9%. Similarly, steel stocks performed robustly, pushing the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 1.8%.Other sectors showing gains included airline, networking, and oil service stocks. In contrast, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks experienced a decline.Other Markets In international markets, Asia-Pacific stock exchanges mostly closed higher on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index climbed 1.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.2%.European markets also had a positive day. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index grew by 0.6%, while both Germany’s DAX Index and France’s CAC 40 Index surged by 1.2%.In the bond market, U.S. treasuries rebounded significantly after a sharp decline over the previous two sessions, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling by 8.3 basis points to 4.352%.Looking Ahead Following Thursday’s Independence Day holiday, Friday’s trading is expected to be influenced by the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly jobs report.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com