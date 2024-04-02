Following a steep drop at the beginning of today’s trading, stocks continued to experience substantial declines throughout the day. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 further padded Monday’s losses, deviating more from their record closing highs set just the previous Thursday.Though the major averages closed down from their worst dips of the day, they still ended significantly in the negative. The Dow plunged by 396.61 points or 1.0%, reaching 39,170.24, while the Nasdaq fell 156.38 points or 1.0% to finish at 16,240.45. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 retracted 37.96 points or 0.7%, settling at 5,205.81.The initial tumble in Wall Street can be partly attributed to the newfound uncertainty regarding interest rates’ future conditions, as traders wrestled with fresh US economic data. Last Friday’s significant inflation data, along with Monday’s stronger-than-projected manufacturing statistics, sparked questions about whether the Federal Reserve will indeed cut rates in June.Treasury yields experienced a sharp rise in response to Monday’s data and continued to ascend during today’s session, with the yield on the staple ten-year note reaching a four-month peak. Despite this, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool still presently indicates a 56.3% probability the Fed will reduce rates by a quarter point in June, a decrease from last week’s 63.8%.Traders possibly saw this as a chance to capitalize on some recent market gains, particularly considering Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report due on Friday.On the homefront, the US Commerce Department published a report showing a remarkable rebound in factory orders for February. Factory orders spiked by 1.4% after a revised plunge of 3.8% in January, surpassing economists’ expectations for a 1.0% jump.In sector news, networking stocks witnessed a substantial drop throughout the session, culminating in a 2.7% nosedive by the NYE Arca Networking Index. Significant weaknesses were also seen among housing stocks, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index plummeting by 2.5%. Additionally, airline stocks fell notably, pulling the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 1.8%.Conversely, energy stocks bucked the downward trend, bolstered by a sharp rise in crude oil prices.In international markets, stock performances across the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped by 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose slightly by 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index soared by 2.4%.On the other hand, all major European markets ended the day in the red. As the German DAX Index sunk by 1.1%, the French CAC 40 Index decreased by 0.9%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.2%.In the bond market, treasuries prolonged the previous session’s sell-off, resulting in a 3.6 basis points climb for the benchmark ten-year note yield, reaching a four-month closing high of 4.365%.Looking ahead, trading on Wednesday might be influenced by reactions to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as reports on private sector employment and service sector activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com