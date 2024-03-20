During Wednesday’s trading session, stocks exhibited an absence of verifiable direction until a surge following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. All of the major averages subsequently made significant upward movements, arriving at new record closing highs.These major averages attained new session highs in the final trading hour and finished significantly higher. The Dow increased by 401.37 points or 1.0 percent to 39,512.13, the Nasdaq jumped 202.62 points or 1.3 percent to 16,369.41 and the S&P 500 climbed 46.11 points or 0.9 percent to 5,224.62.In view of achieving its twin goals of maximum employment and long run inflation at the rate of 2 percent, the Federal Reserve once again decided to uphold the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent. The target range for the federal funds rate has been steady since the Fed increased rates by a quarter point in the previous July.Although the accompanying statement stated that Fed officials require “greater confidence” in inflation progressing steadily towards 2 percent before rates are cut, projections still indicate three rate cuts within the year. The latest predictions propose that by end of 2024, Fed officials expect rates to decrease to a range of 4.50 to 4.75 percent.Concurrently, Fed officials have revised their end of year 2025 rates forecast to range between 3.75 and 4.0 percent. Chris Zaccarelli, CIO for the Independent Advisor Alliance, asserted that this lack of new information is very bullish for markets.Airline stocks, gold stocks and banking stocks all showed significant increases, with airline stocks and gold stocks both showing increases of 3.8 percent. Networking, brokerage and housing stocks all demonstrated considerable strength as well.Trading on Thursday may continue to be influenced by reaction to the Federal Reserve’s announcement. Additionally, weekly jobless claims, economic indicators and existing home sales reports will likely draw attention.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com