Stocks have largely risen during Friday’s trading, recovering after the previous session’s declines. The major indices have all advanced, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.Currently, the Nasdaq has added 155.67 points, or 0.9 percent, reaching 16,891.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has increased by 33.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,301.85. The Dow shows a more modest gain, up 80.08 points, or 0.2 percent, at 39,145.34, after underperforming on Thursday.Wall Street’s rebound comes as traders capitalize on buying opportunities following Thursday’s downturn when the Dow experienced its worst drop since March 2023. Thursday’s market weakness was primarily due to lingering concerns about interest rate hikes, despite positive earnings from Nvidia (NVDA).On the economic front, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in durable goods orders for April, albeit following a significantly downwardly revised jump in March. Durable goods orders rose by 0.7 percent in April after a revised 0.8 percent increase in March. Economists had anticipated a 0.8 percent decline, contrasting with the initially reported 2.6 percent surge in March.Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders went up by 0.4 percent in April, following no change in March. Ex-transportation orders were expected to edge up by 0.1 percent.Additionally, a report from the University of Michigan indicated a slight improvement in consumer sentiment for May, revising the index upward to 69.1 from the preliminary reading of 67.4. Despite this revision, the index still declined significantly from 77.2 in April to its lowest since November.The report also highlighted a marginal increase in year-ahead inflation expectations to 3.3 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April. Though initially reported at 3.5 percent, the revised figure remains the highest since November’s 4.5 percent. Long-term inflation expectations held steady at 3.0 percent for the second month in a row.**Sector News**Computer hardware stocks are showing significant strength, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2.0 percent. Semiconductor and networking stocks are also contributing to the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s gains. Gold stocks are rebounding, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.7 percent after recent losses.Notable gains are also seen in brokerage and housing stocks, while most other sectors are experiencing more modest movements.**Other Markets**In overseas trading, Asia-Pacific stock markets ended notably lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 1.2 percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.9 percent. Major European markets also declined, with the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index down by 0.2 percent, and the German DAX Index and French CAC 40 Index each dropping by 0.3 percent.In the bond market, treasuries are showing indecision after a downward trend over recent sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, is up by less than a basis point at 4.479 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com