On Friday, the stock market demonstrated a positive trend with majority shares ascending, making up for the previous session's considerable drop. All major markets experienced a rise, with the technology-focused Nasadq taking the lead.In developments, these primary markets hit new session highs. The Nasdaq increased by 163.66 points or 1.0 percent to settle at 16,212.74. The S&P climbed 39.78 points or 0.8 percent, reaching 5,186.99 and the Dow Jonas ascended by 182.04 points or 0.5 percent to end the day at 38,779.02.The surge of Wall Street was credited to the decision of traders to buy more shares at relatively decreased rates after Thursday's substantial drop that drew the Dow down to the lowest closing point in a month.The traders showed a positive reaction to the Labor Department's report that detailed a surprising improvement in job growth in March. Non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March, increasing from February's 270,000 jobs. The job growth figures exceeded economists' expectations who were predicting a jump of 200,000 jobs compared to the previous month's addition of 275,000 jobs.Further, the report divulged that the unemployment rate for March seemed to decrease to 3.8 percent from February's 3.9 percent. While the noteworthy job growth might raise worries over the prospect of interest rates, the report also indicated a continued decrease in wage growth's annual rate.Chief Economist for Comerica Bank, Bill Adams, commented on the slowdown in the rate of inflation. He stated that even though wage growth remains firm, it has been lingering at the lowest title since mid-2021. Adams added that these job statistics would give the Federal Reserve more certainty that inflation is declining, making it prepared for rate cuts this year.In sector news, following Thursday's rollback, Gold stocks have experienced a notable rise which has driven the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.5 percent, the highest it's been in over ten months. This boost witnessed in gold stocks has come parallel to a substantial surge in the price of the precious metal. Retail stocks have also demonstrated substantial strength, as shown by the 1.5 percent gain in the Dow Jonas U.S. Retail Index.However, other markets didn't seem to reflect this positive trend. In international trading, most stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region recorded losses on Friday. The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan and Kospi in South Korea both fell by 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent respectively. Furthermore, major European markets also experienced notable decreases. The FTSE 100 Index in the U.K fell by 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 Index decreased by 1.4 percent and Germany's DAX Index dropped 1.5 percent.Lastly, despite climbing significantly from their early lows, Treasuries in the bond market maintained a negative position. Thus, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, increased by 5.3 basis points reaching 4.362 percent.