Stocks made an early rebound in Wednesday's trading session, with the major indexes like Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 showing positive figures. This comes as a recovery following a significant downturn earlier in the week.Though the Dow momentarily slipped, it closed higher, registering a 0.2 percent rise or 78.05 points to conclude at 38,663.24. Similar upward trends were also observed in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, which rose 0.8 percent (124.67 points) to 16,064.26 and 0.6 percent (30.45 points) to 5,109.10, respectively.Wall Street's rebound was partially triggered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address before the House Financial Committee. Powell suggested a potential decrease in interest rates probably sometime this year, given that a more considerable certainty concerning inflation moving steadily towards 2 percent is established.Powell referred to the current economic prediction as "uncertain," adding that the movement towards the Fed's 2 percent inflation target is not guaranteed. Furthermore, he cautioned against reducing policy restrictions too early or too much, as it could reverse the progress made in inflation and necessitate a stricter policy to restore inflation to 2 percent.Powell also underscored that future decisions on interest rates will hinge on a meticulous examination of incoming data, the changing outlook, and risk balance.On the other hand, payroll processor ADP reported a sub-optimal increase in private sector employment for February, with the sector seeing only a 140,000 job rise, falling short of economists' projected 150,000.In sector news, semiconductor stocks had an impressive day, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hitting a new intraday high with a 2.8 percent surge. Computer hardware stocks and gold stocks also exhibited notable strength. However, banking stocks lost ground after showing robust performance the previous day.Internationally, the stock markets showed varied performance, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbing by 1.7 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index only experienced slight declines and China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.3 percent.The major European markets also saw modest gains, with U.K.'s FTSE 100, the French CAC 40, and the German DAX Index all rising. In the bond market, treasury bonds sustained the strong positive momentum from the previous session, reducing the yield on the ten-year benchmark note by 2.5 basis points, settling at 4.112 percent.