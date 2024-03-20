After a static performance in the early trading session, the stock market continues to show subdued activity during the afternoon trading hours on Wednesday. The key market indexes have remained virtually unchanged following the significant rebound observed in the previous session.At present, the key market averages are largely unmoved, with a minor decrease of less than a tenth of a percent each. The Dow marks a minor increase of 4.10 points, standing at 39,114.86. On the other hand, Nasdaq registers a minor decrease of 6.92 points at 16,159.87, whereas the S&P 500 is down by 2.13 points at 5,176.38.The uneven market performance is a result of the investors’ hesitation to make substantial movements before the upcoming, highly anticipated announcement on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.While the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain the same interest rates, traders will closely analyze the associated statement and economic projections to understand the potential implications on future interest rates.According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there’s a high probability (99.0%) that the Fed will maintain the same rates today, and a 92.1% chance that the rates will remain unchanged in May. However, the prediction for June is more varied, with the FedWatch Tool suggesting a 59.8% possibility of a quarter-point rate cut and a 35.3% chance of a prolonged pause.With regard to individual stocks, Riot Platforms (RIOT) shares have seen a significant increase after JPMorgan upgraded its rating for the Bitcoin mining firm from Neutral to Overweight.Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), a restaurant chain, also experienced a massive surge after it was announced that its board has approved a 50-for-one split of its common stock.Contrarily, Signet Jewelers (SIG) shares have fallen sharply after the jewel company reported better-than-expected profits for the fiscal fourth quarter, but provided disappointing revenue forecasts for the upcoming quarter.Sector-wise, most of the major sectors are showing only minor changes, contributing to the subdued broader market activity.Airline shares, however, have shown a notable upward movement, as indicated by the 1.3% rise in the NYSE Arca Airline Index. This comes after the index hit its lowest closing level in over a month.Biotechnology shares, on the other hand, have shown significant weakness, as indicated by the 1.2% fall in the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.In terms of global markets, the majority of the Asia-Pacific region’s stock markets, with the exception of Japan (which was closed for a holiday) moved mostly upwards on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.6% and South Korea’s Kospi rose by 1.3%.The key European markets exhibited mixed results. While Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.2%, the UK’s FTSE 100 Index maintained a steady position just below the unchanged line and France’s CAC 40 Index experienced a decrease of 0.5%.In the bond market, treasury prices experienced a slight increase ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement, causing the yield on the benchmark ten-year note to decrease by 2.0 basis points, positioning at 4.277%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com