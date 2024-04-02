Tuesday’s trading saw a sharp decrease in stocks early in the session, with significant weaknesses continuing into the afternoon. The major averages all followed a downward trend after mixed results in the previous session.The major averages have considerably decreased, although not at their lowest point. The Dow fell by 508.62 points or 1.3 percent to 39,058.23, the Nasdaq reduced by 188.96 points or 1.2 percent to 16,207.87, and the S&P 500 declined by 49.67 points or 1.0 percent to 5,194.10.Wall Street’s downturn is partly due to renewed doubts concerning interest rate forecasts, stimulated by recent U.S. economic data. Inflation data from last Friday combined with stronger than expected manufacturing data from Monday has led to questions about whether the Federal Reserve will reduce rates in June.Yields on Treasury significantly increased in response to Monday’s data and have risen further today, with the yield on the ten-year note reaching a four-month high. Despite this, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool still shows a 56.3 percent chance that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point in June, down from 63.8 percent a week ago.Traders may be utilizing the opportunity to capitalize on recent market strengths, ahead of comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report release on Friday.On another note, significant rebounds in factory orders for February were reported by the Commerce Department, with a surge of 1.4 percent after a revised drop of 3.8 percent in January, surpassing economists’ predictions.Sector news reveals a continued weakness in housing stocks, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index dropping by 2.8 percent. Significant weaknesses have also been observed among networking and semiconductor stocks, and healthcare, computer hardware, and airline stocks, while energy stocks are resisting the general downtrend due to a sharp increase in crude oil prices.Regarding overseas trading, a mixed performance was observed across the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell slightly by 0.1 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Indices increased marginally by 0.1 percent and considerably by 2.4 percent, respectively. In contrast, the major European markets have all followed a downward trend.In the bond market, although treasuries have risen from their lowest levels, they remain significantly low with the yield on the ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, up by 3.4 basis points at 4.363 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com