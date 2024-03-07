Early in today’s trading session, stocks exhibited a robust performance, further boosting a rebound trend witnessed in the last session. The S&P 500 reached new record highs, continuing its afternoon rally.Both Nasdaq and the S&P 500 achieved session highs in recent trading. Nasdaq soared by 254.51 points equivalent to a 1.6 percent gain, settling at 16,286.05. The S&P 500 elevated by 53.83 points or 1.1 percent, landing at 5,158.59 points. Simultaneously, the Dow recorded an increase of 168.44 points, representing a 0.4 percent rise to 38,829.49.Optimism about the future of interest rates has fueled traders’ resilience in the market after a slight recoil at the start of the week. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, hinted to Congress that interest rates may begin to decline later this year. Nevertheless, he emphasized the need for increased certainty that inflation is slowing. Despite this caution, traders seem hopeful about rate cuts coming as soon as June.European Central Bank’s announcement to maintain its interest rates while cutting its annual inflation forecast also contributes to the positive sentiments about interest rates.The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged by 3.5 percent, setting a new record at session highs, a testament to the substantial strength of semiconductor stocks. Nvidia shares escalated by 3.6 percent following Mizuho Securities upgrading its price target to $1,000 per share, while Micron surged by 3.8 percent after an upgrade from Stifel.Oil service stocks are witnessing significant gains, evidenced by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index’s 2.1 percent leap, likely fueled by the slight increase in crude oil prices. Housing stocks have also seen strong trends, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index rising 1.8 percent to a record high during the session.In terms of the U.S. economy, initial jobless claims remained unchanged at 217,000 from the revised level last week. On the other hand, the Commerce Department reported a widening U.S. trade deficit in January due to a rise in import values. The trade deficit grew to $67.4 billion from December’s $64.2 billion.In the international scene, Asia-Pacific stocks exhibited a mixed performance, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index saw a 0.4 percent rise. However, European markets displayed advances with the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index slightly rising by 0.2 percent, and both Germany’s DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index elevating by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.Lastly, most treasury bonds witnessed a dip following initial gains, pushing the yield on the benchmark ten-year note higher by 1.0 basis point to 4.114 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com