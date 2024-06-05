Stocks, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, gained momentum throughout Wednesday’s trading session. The Nasdaq achieved a new record intraday high, with all major averages now in positive territory. Despite early weakness, the Dow has joined the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in positive performance. As of the latest figures, the Dow is up 52.30 points or 0.1% at 38,763.59, the S&P 500 has climbed 48.47 points or 0.9% to 5,339.81, and the Nasdaq is up by 281.62 points or 1.7% at 17,138.67.The Nasdaq’s surge is largely driven by tech stocks, particularly Nvidia (NVDA), which soared by 4.3% to a new record intraday high. This follows Nvidia’s recent announcement of a ten-for-one stock split, effective for shareholders as of close of trading on Thursday. Nvidia’s strong performance is also fueling gains in the broader semiconductor sector, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index experiencing a 3.9% spike.Moreover, semiconductor equipment manufacturers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA Corp. (KLAC) are seeing significant gains after Barclays upgraded their ratings to Equal-Weight from Underweight. The NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index has also risen by 3.5%, driven by substantial gains in computer hardware stocks. Notably, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) skyrocketed by 12.8% following better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results.Aside from tech, biotechnology, software, and networking stocks are also showing considerable strength. Gold stocks are among the best performers outside the tech sector, spurred by a rise in the price of gold.The optimism on Wall Street comes despite a report from payroll processor ADP showing a more significant-than-expected slowdown in private sector job growth for May. ADP reported an increase of 152,000 jobs, falling short of the economists’ forecast of 173,000 jobs and the revised April figure of 188,000 jobs. While this slowdown points to potential economic weaknesses, it has bolstered optimism regarding interest rates, with Treasury yields dropping to their lowest levels in two months.Separately, traders have reacted mildly to the Institute for Supply Management’s report indicating a return to growth in the service sector. The services PMI jumped to 53.8 in May from April’s 49.4, surpassing the anticipated rise to 50.8 and marking the highest level since August 2023.In international markets, Asia-Pacific stocks had a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index declined by 0.9%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8%, while South Korea’s Kospi climbed by 1.0%. European markets saw positive movement, with the UK’s FTSE 100 Index inching up by 0.2% and the French CAC 40 Index and German DAX Index both rising by 0.9%.In the bond market, treasuries have climbed higher following early volatility. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, inversely related to its price, has fallen by 3.9 basis points to 4.297%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com