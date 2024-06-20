With traders resuming activities post-Juneteenth holiday, stocks exhibited modest strength on Thursday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 have once again reached new record intraday highs, despite somewhat subdued buying interest.Currently, the major indices remain positive, although slightly off their session highs. The Dow has gained 94.11 points, or 0.2%, to reach 38,928.97. The Nasdaq is up by 26.62 points, or 0.2%, at 17,888.85, while the S&P 500 has increased by 10.55 points, or 0.2%, at 5,497.58.Nvidia (NVDA), a leader in AI technology, continues to advance, surging 2.5% on Thursday. Nvidia also saw a 3.5% rise on Tuesday, surpassing Microsoft (MSFT) as the world’s most valuable public company.Market participants are analyzing recent U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending June 15th. The report indicated a dip to 238,000 claims, a decrease of 5,000 from the revised 243,000 claims of the previous week. Economists had forecasted a slight drop to 235,000 claims. The revised count for the prior week marked the highest level since reaching 248,000 in August 2003.”Initial claims fell less than we anticipated and suggest a moderation in nonfarm payroll growth in June,” commented Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. “The risk of insufficient labor demand leading to rising unemployment could support interest rate cuts, as labor market imbalances are unlikely to greatly influence future inflation,” he added.Separately, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in new residential construction for May. Housing starts fell by 5.5% to an annual rate of 1.277 million after a 4.1% rise in April. Economists had expected a 0.7% increase to 1.370 million. Building permits also decreased by 3.8% to an annual rate of 1.386 million in May, following a 3.0% drop in April. Permits had been expected to rise by 0.7%, reaching an annual rate of 1.450 million.Sector HighlightsGold stocks are delivering some of the best market performances, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging by 2.5%. This rally correlates with a sharp rise in gold prices, with August delivery gold jumping $30.90 to $2,377.80 an ounce.Rising crude oil prices have bolstered oil producer stocks, as reflected by the 1.8% gain in the NYSE Arca Oil Index. Significant strength is also observed in transportation and steel stocks, while housing stocks have declined.Global MarketsIn overseas trading, Asia-Pacific markets experienced mixed results on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2%, whereas China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped by 0.4%.Conversely, European markets have shown notable gains. The French CAC 40 Index surged by 1.5%, the German DAX Index increased by 1.0%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.8%.In the bond market, treasuries have moved downward, reversing gains seen on Tuesday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has risen by 5.2 basis points to 4.269%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com