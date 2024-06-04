On Tuesday, the stock market is experiencing slight declines, with all major indices trending downward after a mixed performance in the previous session. However, selling pressure has been relatively mild, which has limited the market’s losses.As of now, the Dow is down by 32.87 points, or 0.1%, at 38,538.16. The Nasdaq has dropped 43.77 points, or 0.3%, to 16,784.90, while the S&P 500 has fallen 14.85 points, or 0.3%, to 5,268.55.The current weakness on Wall Street may reflect concerns about the U.S. economy’s future, following disappointing manufacturing data released the previous day. Although economic sluggishness could prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in the coming months, the central bank has indicated it plans to maintain high rates until there is stronger evidence that inflation is slowing.A more significant-than-expected economic slowdown combined with high interest rates could pose challenges for stocks, which have recently hit record highs.This morning, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. factory orders rose slightly more than anticipated in April, although March’s growth was notably revised downward. Factory orders increased by 0.7% in April, exceeding economists’ expectations for a 0.6% rise. However, the growth in March was revised down to 0.7% from the previously reported 1.6%.Looking ahead, the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report, due on Friday, could significantly impact economic outlooks and interest rate decisions. Economists currently anticipate the report will show an increase of 190,000 jobs in May, following a 175,000 job rise in April, with the unemployment rate expected to remain steady at 3.9%.### Sector NewsGold stocks have seen a substantial decline, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.3%. This sell-off comes amid a sharp drop in gold prices, with August gold futures falling $31.50 to $2,337.80 per ounce.Steel stocks have also shown significant weakness, as evidenced by a 2.8% slump in the NYSE Arca Steel Index. Energy stocks are experiencing considerable downturns as well, following OPEC+’s announcement to increase production starting in October.Other sectors, including housing, banking, and semiconductors, are also notably down, mirroring the broader market trend.### Other MarketsIn international trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region delivered mixed results on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4%.European markets have all moved downward. Germany’s DAX Index has decreased by 1.0%, the French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.7%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4%.In the U.S. bond market, treasuries are extending their recent upward trend. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has fallen by 4.9 basis points to 4.353%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com