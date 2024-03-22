After a robust upward shift in recent days, the stock market is encountering minor resistance during trading on Friday. Despite some selling pressure, the potential for decline in the significant averages remains limited.During recent trades, the Dow and S&P 500 reached their session’s new lows. The Dow declined by 159.52 points or 0.4 percent, closing at 39,621.85. The S&P 500 decreased by 8.83 points or 0.2 percent, finishing at 5,232.70, whereas the Nasdaq fell by 23.99 points or 0.2 percent, concluding at 16,377.85.The slight pullback on Wall Street reflects traders’ tendencies for profit-taking, as some intend to capitalize on the market’s recent power. Following an early rally on Thursday, the major averages retreated but still closed the session with new record highs.The ongoing doubt regarding future interest rates may also be influencing the markets, primarily since the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary policy announcement. The Fed stands by its prediction for three interest rate cuts in the year, but the timing for the initial cut is not yet determined.The probability of a quarter-point rate reduction in June has risen to 62.0 percent, as deduced from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. However, the chance that the Fed will remain steady with rates at the meeting is still 28.8 percent.In the realm of individual stocks, Lululemon (LULU) shares incurred significant losses following the release of their better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results but disappointing guidance. Nike (NKE), an athletic footwear and apparel titan, also faced difficulties after reporting fiscal third quarter earnings and revenues that surpassed estimates but reflected slowing growth in China.Conversely, FedEx (FDX) shares have soared after the courier giant reported impressive fiscal third quarter results and announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program.Regarding sector news, most of the major sectors only posted minor shifts on the day. However, the financial stocks surrendered ground after experiencing substantial power the previous day. The NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index each shrank by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.Airline stocks also indicated notable losses, as the NYSE Arca Airline Index dropped by 1.2 percent. The telecom, biotech, and computer hardware stocks experienced mild resistance on the day as well, but selling pressure remains controlled.As for other markets, Friday’s trading saw mixed performances across the Asia-Pacific region’s stock markets. The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan rose modestly by 0.2 percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 1.0 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plummeted by 2.2 percent.European markets also displayed mixed tendencies on the day. The French CAC 40 Index shrunk by 0.6 percent, while the German DAX Index floated just above the unchanged line. However, the UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.In the bond market, treasuries experienced a significant upswing after ending the last session virtually flat. The benchmark ten-year note yield, which inversely follows its price, dipped by 5.9 basis points, landing at 4.212 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com