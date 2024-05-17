Stocks exhibited a lack of direction during Friday’s trading session, following a modest decline in the previous session. The major indices fluctuated around the unchanged line throughout the day.As of now, the major averages are recording slight gains. The Dow is up 38.17 points, or 0.1%, at 39,907.55, the Nasdaq has risen 25.78 points, or 0.2%, to 16,724.10, and the S&P 500 has gained 5.98 points, or 0.1%, to 5,303.08.The indecisive trading on Wall Street can be attributed to traders’ hesitance to make substantial moves as they process recent market strength, which saw the major indices reach new record intraday highs.On Thursday, the Dow crossed the 40,000 mark for the first time before retracting and ending the day slightly lower.While recent economic data has spurred optimism about an impending interest rate cut, comments from Federal Reserve officials have tempered some of the enthusiasm.Today’s economic calendar is relatively quiet following the release of significant U.S. data over the past two days. However, the Conference Board did release a report showing a continued decline in its index of leading U.S. economic indicators for April.The Conference Board reported that its leading economic index fell by 0.6% in April, following a 0.3% dip in March. Economists had expected another 0.3% decrease.Among individual stocks, shares of Reddit (RDDT) have surged following the social media company’s announcement of a partnership with OpenAI.Shares of Doximity (DOCS) have also risen sharply after the online networking company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results.Conversely, shares of GameStop (GME) have plunged after the video game retailer forecast a decline in first-quarter sales and revealed plans to sell up to 45 million Class A common shares.### Sector NewsMost major sectors are showing only modest movements, resulting in a lackluster performance by the broader markets.Gold stocks, however, have shown a significant upward move, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index rising by 3.0% to a two-year intraday high. This rally comes as the price of gold for June delivery jumps $25.40 to $2,410.90 an ounce.Brokerage and oil stocks are also experiencing some strength, while biotechnology stocks are showing slight weakness.### Other MarketsIn overseas trading, Asia-Pacific stock markets had a mixed performance on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0%.In Europe, the major markets have all moved to the downside. The French CAC 40 Index has fallen by 0.3%, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2%, and Germany’s DAX Index is down by 0.1%.In the bond market, treasuries are continuing the modest pullback seen in the previous session. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, is up by 1.9 basis points, reaching 4.396%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com