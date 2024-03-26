During Tuesday’s trading, stocks regained some strength following a slight weakness observed in the previous session. All major averages inclined, albeit with tempered buying interest.In its recent trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a new high, gaining 0.3 percent (114.08 points) to reach 39,427.72. Similarly, the Nasdaq rose by 0.3 percent (50.98 points) to 16,435.45, and the S&P 500 also increased 0.3 percent (15.03 points) to reach 5,233.22.The rebound can be partly attributed to optimism about future interest rates inspired by the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement on monetary policy. As anticipated, the Fed kept interest rates steady and reiterated their projection of three rate cuts this year. Post announcement, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in June bounced back to 64.4 percent, as indicated by CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.On the wake of the Fed announcement, the major averages soared to record highs leading to some profit-taking over the next two sessions. However, the selling pressure remained moderate as investors seem primarily concerned with capitalizing on potential gains rather than speculating on overbought markets.On the economic front, a report from the Commerce Department revealed a significant upturn in new orders for U.S-made durable goods in February. The orders surged by 1.4 percent after a revised decline of 6.9 percent in January, slightly surpassing economists’ expectations.Moreover, the Conference Board released a report revealing a marginal decline in U.S. consumer confidence for March. The index fell to 104.7 from 104.8 in February, contrastingly, economists anticipated the index to remain steady as per the 106.7 reported for the previous month.In sector-specific news, computer hardware stocks experienced a notable rise with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index increasing by 1.7 percent. Seagate Technology led the sector’s rise, soaring 8.9 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stock rating to ‘Overweight’.Internationally, Asian-Pacific markets had a mixed performance on Tuesday. Where Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped slightly, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased by 0.9 percent. European markets, however, all moved upward.In the bond market, after an initial surge, treasuries receded a bit, leading to a slight increase in the yield on the benchmark ten-year note by 1.2 basis points to reach 4.265 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com