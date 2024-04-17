Stocks displayed a sense of uncertainty throughout the trading day on Wednesday, mirroring the uninspiring performance observed in the previous session. The notable averages have been fluctuating around the constant line, unable to keep up the initial upward trend.Presently, the key averages indicate minor losses. The Dow has dropped by 44.68 points or 0.1 percent to 37,754.29, the Nasdaq has decreased by 46.31 points or 0.3 percent to 15,818.94, and the S&P 500 has slipped by 6.52 points or approximately 0.1 percent to 5,044.89.The initial surge on Wall Street was an attempt by traders to purchase stocks at relatively decreased prices, as a result of recent market weaknesses. On Tuesday, the Dow broke its six-day losing streak. In contrast, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced declines for the third consecutive session, dropping to their lowest closing figures in nearly two months.Unfortunately, further attempts to snag a bargain have been thwarted by growing concerns that the Federal Reserve may postpone decreasing interest rates until later this year. The absence of significant U.S. economic data might be keeping some traders on the fringe, but the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book may draw some attention later on.Individually, Travelers’ shares have decreased due to lower-than-expected first-quarter results announced by the insurance conglomerate. Similarly, J.B. Hunt, a transportation and logistics company, is witnessing significant weaknesses due to first-quarter results that fall short of analysts’ expectations. On a brighter note, shares of United Airlines have risen sharply following the company’s announcement of a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.Sector NewsThe majority of sectors only show minor movements, contributing to the overall lackluster performance. Noteworthy strength is observed in airline stocks due to United’s encouraging results, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index increasing by approximately 2.9 percent. Gold stocks also display significant strength, as represented by the 2.1 percent jump in the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index, despite a slight decrease in gold prices. On the contrary, the news of disappointing first-quarter sales by Dutch chip equipment maker ASML has negatively affected semiconductor stocks, pulling down the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index by 1.5 percent.Other MarketsIn international trading, Asian-Pacific stock markets have had a mixed performance on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index has dropped by 1.3 percent, whereas China’s Shanghai Composite Index has surged by 2.1 percent.Conversely, all major European markets have risen. The French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index by 0.4 percent, and the German DAX Index by 0.1 percent. In the bond market, treasuries are making a comeback after significant declines over the past two sessions, leading to a yield decrease of 3.7 basis points at 4.622 percent on the benchmark ten-year note.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com