Following initial increases, the direction of stocks remained somewhat uncertain throughout Monday's trading session. This fickleness is reflected in the fluctuation of the major averages across the unchanged line, a phenomenon that follows significant gains from the previous week.As it stands, there are slight differences in the major averages. The Nasdaq is up by 32.27 points or 0.2 percent at 16,373.14, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are down by 4.73 points (0.1 percent) at 5,217.95 and 80.51 points (0.2 percent) at 39,432.33, respectively.An eight-day winning streak for the Dow was born from an early surge in Wall Street stocks, paired with fresh optimism regarding a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the forthcoming months.However, enthusiasm has dwindled as we approach the release of influential inflation data this week, which has the potential to significantly affect rate expectations. The Labor Department is due to disclose their reports on producer and consumer price inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday.It's predicted that producer prices will increase by 0.3 percent in April from a 0.2 percent rise in March, with the yearly rate of growth projected to increase slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent. Consumer prices are also expected to rise by 0.4 percent in April, equal to the rise seen in March. Core consumer prices, excluding food and energy costs, are projected to rise by 0.3 percent in April, down from the 0.4 percent increase in March.Significant attention may also be attracted by remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, coinciding with reports on retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts.In terms of individual stocks, video game retailer GameStop (GME) shares have shot up following a post by social media influencer "Roaring Kitty," while website builder and host Squarespace (SQSP) has likewise seen a boost since announcing its definitive plans to go private in an all-cash deal worth roughly $6.9 billion.Airline stocks have shown some of the best market performance of the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index increasing by 2.6 percent. Strong performances by American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) have been noted following HSBC's initiation of coverage with Buy ratings for both stocks.Biotechnology stocks have also notably strengthened with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index raising by 1.1 percent. Shares of Incyte (INCY) spiked by 7.5 percent after the company announced a $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.However, gold stocks have weakened throughout the session, pulling the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 1.1 percent as gold prices plummet.Globally, mixed performances were observed across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and in bond markets. Notably, treasuries have rebounded following last Friday's pullback.