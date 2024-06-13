**Market Analysis: Mixed Performance Amid Economic Data Releases**Stocks ended the previous session with sharp gains but exhibited a lackluster performance during Thursday’s trading. The Nasdaq continued its upward trajectory, achieving a new intraday high, while the S&P 500 lost some ground.As of now, the major indices are presenting a mixed picture. The Nasdaq has risen by 39.40 points, or 0.2%, to 17,647.84. In contrast, the S&P 500 has declined by 6.52 points, or 0.1%, to 5,414.51, and the Dow is down by 268.83 points, or 0.7%, at 38,443.38.Despite new U.S. economic data likely to bolster optimism about the interest rate outlook, trading on Wall Street remains choppy. Following Wednesday’s unexpectedly tame consumer price inflation data, the Labor Department’s report today showed a modest, unexpected decrease in producer prices for May.The producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2% in May after rising by 0.5% in April, contrary to economists’ expectations of a 0.1% increase. The annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2% in May from an upwardly revised 2.3% in April, against expectations of an acceleration to 2.5%.Additionally, the Labor Department reported an unexpected rise in first-time U.S. unemployment benefit claims for the week ending June 8th. Initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, a 13,000 increase from the previous week’s 229,000, which was unrevised. Economists had projected a decline to 225,000 in jobless claims. This increase marks the highest level since the week ending August 12, 2023, when claims hit 248,000.”The latest data in hand nudge the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” stated Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank. “We forecast the Fed to make its first cut of this cycle in September, followed by a second cut in December.”While the recent data has led to some optimism that Fed officials might have been conservative in forecasting just one rate cut this year, traders seem hesitant to continue buying stocks after Wednesday’s surge.**Sector Performance**Airline stocks have significantly pulled back, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index dropping by 2.2% after soaring in the previous session. Oil service stocks have also exhibited substantial weakness, reflected by a 2.0% decline in the Philadelphia Oil Service Index, despite a modest increase in crude oil prices.Additionally, gold stocks have moved notably downward, driven by a pullback in gold prices, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index falling by 1.5%. Other sectors like steel, natural gas, and brokerage stocks are displaying notable weakness, while strength in semiconductor and computer hardware stocks is underpinning the modest gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.**Global Markets**Overseas, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region delivered mixed results on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and South Korea’s Kospi both rose by 1.0%.Major European markets also trended downward. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.8%, and the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 1.9% and 2.0%, respectively.**Bond Market**In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries are showing modest strength following sharp gains over the past two sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has decreased by 1.4 basis points to 4.281%.This article reflects the current market dynamics and investor sentiment amid key economic data releases impacting performance across sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com