U.S. stocks exhibited a mixed performance in relatively lackluster trade on Tuesday, as investors remained anxious for key economic data, including reports on non-farm payrolls, to gain further insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.With markets set to close early on Wednesday and remain shut on Thursday for Independence Day, trading volume has been notably thin today.Among the major indices, the Dow has slipped by 12.67 points, or 0.03%, to 39,156.85. Conversely, the S&P 500 has added 13.68 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 5,488.77, while the Nasdaq has risen by 96.10 points, or 0.54%, to reach 17,975.40.Labor Department statistics revealed an increase in job openings, climbing to 8.140 million in May, an uptick of 221,000 from the previous month.Additionally, Redbook Research reported that the Redbook Index in the U.S. advanced by 5.8% for the week ending June 29, compared to the same period in the previous year.Investors also closely monitored Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal. Powell expressed satisfaction with the progress on inflation but emphasized the need for more consistent evidence before considering a rate cut. "We need to be more confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2% before we begin reducing or loosening policy," he stated.On the political front, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling, which grants former President Donald Trump immunity from federal prosecution for actions taken during his tenure, has sparked speculation about a potential second Trump presidency.Tesla surged nearly 8.5% after surpassing sales expectations for the April-June quarter. The electric vehicle manufacturer reported sales of 436,956 vehicles, a 4.8% decline from the same period last year, yet above analysts' projections.Several notable companies including Apple Inc., Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Costco, Bank of America, AMD, Adobe Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., G.E. Aerospace, Citigroup, and Airbnb saw gains ranging from 1% to 2.5%.In contrast, stocks for Nike, AT&T, Goldman Sachs, Pfizer, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, and Nvidia experienced sharp to moderate declines.