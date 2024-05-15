In a significant development, the United States’ Treasury International Capital (TIC) net long-term transactions soared to $100.5 billion in March 2024, according to data updated on May 15, 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the previous month’s figure of $62.9 billion recorded in February 2024.The rise in the TIC net long-term transactions highlights a growing confidence among international investors in U.S. financial assets. This significant uptick could be attributed to several factors, including a robust economic outlook, geopolitical stability, and attractive yields on U.S. securities.Financial analysts are closely monitoring this positive trend, suggesting it might have favorable implications for the U.S. dollar’s strength and overall capital flow into the country. With this heightened investor interest, the U.S. continues to solidify its position as a global financial stronghold.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com