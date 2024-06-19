The latest data for U.S. Treasury International Capital (TIC) Net Long-Term Transactions reveals a significant uptick, with figures reaching $123.1 billion for April 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the $102.6 billion recorded in March 2024. The updated figures were released on June 18, 2024.The TIC Net Long-Term Transactions indicator, a crucial metric for assessing cross-border investment flows into long-term securities, showed a marked improvement as investor confidence soared. April’s data highlights increased foreign investment into the U.S., buoyed by favorable economic conditions and better-than-expected corporate earnings.Economists interpret this spike as a testament to the resilience of the U.S. economy amidst global uncertainties. The surge in long-term investments is anticipated to drive sustained economic growth and stability, ensuring continued market optimism in the forthcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com