U.S. Trade Deficit Comes In Wider Than Expected In December

With a jump in the value of imports outpacing an increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $48.9 billion in December from a revised $43.7 billion in November.

Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $48.2 billion from the $43.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected deficit came as the value of imports surged up by 2.7 percent to $258.5 billion, while the value of exports climbed by 0.8 percent to $209.6 billion.

