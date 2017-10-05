With exports rising and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than anticipated in the month of August.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $42.4 billion in August from a revised $43.6 billion in July.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $42.7 billion from the $43.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In August - October 5, 2017
- Dollar Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims, Trade Data - October 5, 2017
- Gold Steady Ahead Of Fed Speakers, Jobs Report - October 5, 2017