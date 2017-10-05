U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In August

With exports rising and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than anticipated in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $42.4 billion in August from a revised $43.6 billion in July.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $42.7 billion from the $43.7 billion originally reported for the previous month.

