The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing an increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of December.
The report said the trade deficit widened to $67.4 billion in December from a revised $61.0 billion in November. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $68.5 billion from the $61.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The increase in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 1.3 percent to $317.6 billion, while the value of exports fell by 0.9 percent to $250.2 billion,
