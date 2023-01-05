With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 204,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 213,750, a decrease of 6,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 220,500.

