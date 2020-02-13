U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 205,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits inched up by less than expected in the week ended February 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 205,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 203,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average was unchanged from the previous week’s revised average at 212,000.

