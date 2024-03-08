In the United States, the U6 unemployment rate inched up to 7.3% in February 2024, as reported by the latest data updated on March 8, 2024. This marks a slight increase from the previous month’s rate of 7.2% in January 2024. The U6 unemployment rate includes not only those who are actively seeking work and are unemployed but also those who are underemployed or marginally attached to the labor force.The uptick in the U6 unemployment rate could indicate a more complex jobs landscape in the US, reflecting challenges faced by both job seekers and employers in the current economic environment. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the trajectory of the labor market and its implications for the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com