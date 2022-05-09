Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Eases In April

UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Eases In April

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The UAE non-oil private sector increased at the softest pace in three months in April, but remained robust amid strong growth in output and new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 54.6 in April from 54.8 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

Output increased sharply in April. New orders growth was strong, though the slowest in three months. Foreign new business rose at the fastest pace since January last year.

Input prices rose in April due to Russia-Ukraine war and the average selling prices increased for the first time in nine months.

“The increase will spur greater concern of an inflationary-led dip in demand, particularly as the positive efforts from the pandemic recovery and Expo 2020 fade,” David Owen, economist at S&P Global, said.

Purchasing level increased at the second-fastest pace since August 2019. The number of employed decreased modestly in April and led to a rise in backlogs of work.

Business confidence improved in April with strong growth in sales, which led to an increase in output at the fastest rate in the year.

However, rising inflationary pressures, supply concerns and price-led competition meant that the degree of confidence in future activity slipped to the weakest since last December.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.